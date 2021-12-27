Nestlé Malta has partnered with local NGO Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna to plant over 100 trees at the Fort Rinella nature park in Kalkara. Nestlé will also take on the upkeep and care for these trees on a permanent basis.

A healthy variety of trees were selected for planting, among them the indigenous olive and carob trees, as well as a number of oak, almond and pine which will encourage cross-pollination, vital for the environment. These are set to further enhance this popular heritage venue and park enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

This initiative is taking place in lieu of the regular corporate Christmas gift-giving as a way of promoting more sustainable gifts. The tree-planting further reinforces the company’s commitment to the community and to a more sustainable approach. It is also in line with Nestlé’s global goal to plant 200 million trees by 2030. Trees are a nature-based solution in the fight against climate change and these tree-planting initiatives are aimed at regenerating part of the company’s plan to scale up actions.

“I believe this new collaboration with Nestlé, in the realisation and long-term upkeep of the Fort Rinella Live museum and Nature Park is a crucial step towards the involvement of key players in the private sector and is in the best interest of both the cultural and the natural heritage,” Wirt Artna chairman and CEO Mario Farrugia said.

Charlene Ellul, corporate communications manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd, added: “Here at Nestlé, we are mindful of the urgent need to address climate change, which is a threat to the sustainability of our business, as well as for the planet’s future. We also believe wholeheartedly in supporting the local communities and by planting trees, we tackle carbon emissions while helping the communities we serve.”