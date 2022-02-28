Nestlé Malta has announced its latest initiative as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, to support animal shelters and related local NGOs.

Sunday, February 27 marked World NGO Day and this year Nestlé Malta credited the remarkable, tireless work by various Maltese animal organizations, which focus on the health, safety, and wellness of animals.

“To celebrate this day, Nestlé Malta has launched an initiative to collect and re-use bedding items for animals in need,” said Charlene Ellul, Corporate Communications Manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd.

Nestlé enjoys a positive global reputation for its brands and thanks to this helpful initiative; the company has a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to animal sanctuaries and NGOs.

Anyone who has any old bedding which is no longer needed, can be part of this initiative by donating it to the company. Local animal shelters rely on donations of bedding and related items such as duvets, blankets, pillows, cushions and towels to keep their furry-friends warm. When donating used feather-filled duvets and pillows to local animal sanctuaries, these are easily re-used as bedding for cats and dogs. Nestlé Malta is accepting such items to then donate to local animal sanctuaries.

“Unfortunately, those supporting animals in need, had to face difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to Nestlé Malta’s initiative, local voluntary organisations that work in the animal welfare sector can operate safely and smoothly in following this challenging phase. Thanks to this initiative, we can all do our share, to improve the way animals are kept or cared for,” said Ellul.

The concept behind this CSR initiative follows on the heels of Nestlé Malta’s recent charitable and successful scheme, the ‘Clothes Collection Drive’, which was held in December. This initiative encouraged loyal customers to donate and drop off clothing items at the Nestlé Consumer centre in Lija. In return, the company doubled the public’s clothing contributions, donating and distributing over one tonne of Nestlé food products, to vulnerable communities, via a partnership with two local NGOs, which tirelessly campaign and raise funds for those in dire need, Caritas, and the Malta Lifeline Foundation.

This time round, Nestlé Malta is appealing its customers and consumers to donate blankets and bedding which animal shelters urgently need. All items will be given to local animal sanctuaries and the company will further add its contribution and support by complementing this contribution with pet food. Turn your unused items into treasure for numerous NGOs, and other groups that offer a service to abandoned animals.

Nestlé Malta’s latest CSR initiative will run till March 30, and the local company is calling on all colleagues, customers, and the public at large to donate and drop off bedding items for animals in need at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija.