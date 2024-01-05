Giving is not just about making a donation it is about making a difference and once more, the fourth edition of Nestlé’s Clothes Collection Drive had a noteworthy input to fill one’s heart with happiness during the festive season. Unlike the previous years, this time the Clothes Collection Drive targeted exclusively men’s clothes, as per the wishes of the partner NGOs, and the response from the general public was simply incredible.

Nestlé Malta coordinated this benevolent initiative, as part of their strategy to promote corporate social responsibility and giving back to the community. The charity drive started on Monday, November 13 and in four weeks, Nestlé Malta managed to collect just under 250 boxes of men’s clothes weighing over 1,100kg, making this year’s edition another huge success and exceeding expectations once again.

The men’s clothes, collected during this year’s edition, have been donated to NGO partners Inspire and MSPCA, both of which have charity shops around Malta, helping those less fortunate. As in previous years, Nestlé Malta will be also be donating food products to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, embodying their ‘Good Food, Good Life’ mantra, to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

“We are privileged to have a platform with which to work with the public and NGO’s to provide such fundamentals as food and clothes to those in need. On behalf of Nestlé Malta, I wish to sincerely thank all those who made this year’s edition of the Nestlé Clothes Collection Drive successful,” said Anita Olton, Corporate Communications Manager at Nestlé Malta.

Undoubtedly, the result attained this year, will continue to inspire Nestlé Malta to keep up with its positive track record of CSR initiatives. “We foresee a future where every action we take today leaves an enduring positive impact on tomorrow. Our CSR initiatives reaffirm Nestlé Malta’s commitment to create a world that is more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate, added Olton.