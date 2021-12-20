For the second consecutive year, Nestlé Malta launched its clothes and food donation drive last month and the response has exceeded expectations.

A staggering 1,701kg of clothing items have been collected, almost double the amount collected last year. The company will now match the weight of the donated clothes in food items which will be distributed among the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta and Caritas Malta.

The food will then be handed out to individuals and families currently lacking basic needs or who are going through social or economic difficulties.

Initiatives such as this one are completely in line with Nestlé’s pledge to engage with the local community in a sustainable and eco-friendly way. The company also gives a platform to and empowers employees and the public to get involved in doing what is right for the community and for the environment.

The Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija

“The overwhelming response to this initiative proves that there are people out there who are ready and willing to help those who may be in difficult circumstances. It warms your heart, especially coming so close to Christmas,” Charlene Ellul, corporate communications manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd, said.

“Making someone’s life just that little bit easier, while being environmentally-conscious at the same time, is certainly to be commended and Nestlé is proud to have been behind this worthy project.”