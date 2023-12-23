Nestlé Malta has announced that as from January 1, 2024, the Nestlé Health Science and Nestlé Infant Nutrition business (NAN® & Nancare® range) will be distributed in the Pharma channel by Prohealth Limited.

Founded in 1995, Prohealth is today at the forefront of the pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic market in pharmacies in Malta and Libya. In more recent years it has strengthened its presence in the medical devices market, leading to the recent acquisition of TrioMed Ltd, a leader in medical equipment and digital health technology.

This new partnership with Prohealth, which commences on January 1, 2024, further underlines Nestlé Malta's commitment to health and nutrition.

All Nestlé Health Science and Infant Nutrition queries should be newly directed to info@prohealth.com.mt, +356 233 85000, or WhatsApp 7967 3377.