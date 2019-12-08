An average of 8,000 kg of glass jars are collected every month through the Nescafé Collect Scheme and then recycled through GreenPak Coop Society.

As a committed member of GreenPak, Nestlé introduced the Nescafé Collect scheme back in 2008 to encourage its consumers to exchange the empty glass jars for various gifts. It is estimated that since then, some 700,000kg of glass has been diverted from the waste stream and recycled for alternative uses.

From October 2019, Nestlé is extending its Collect Scheme to include more empty containers and packaging, such as Kitkat, Fitness Cereals, Lion, Cerelac, Mio Merenda, Nesquik, Aero, Milo, Ideal, Coffee-mate and Purina Felix.

Consumers can exchange their empty containers and packs for vouchers at Nestlé Consumer Centre in Pantar Road, Lija. The vouchers can be exchangeable for a wide range of products from the clients’ preferred shops, whereas more information can be found on www.nestle-collect.com.

Nestlé Malta estimates that through this product extension, it is planning to collect an average of 750kg of cardboard, 500kg of plastic and 300kg of metal every month for recycling with GreenPak.

“At Nestlé Malta we believe in the value of recycling,” said Alfred J Borg, Nestle’s marketing and corporate communications manager. “In fact, we are further increasing our efforts to gather more packaging waste in a sustainable manner. Collective action is vital and, with this in mind, we encourage and incentivise our consumers to do their part.”

The Nestlé Consumer Centre, operating Nestlé Collect will be closed on Saturday, December 14 and the full week from Monday, December 23 to Wednesday, January 1, 2020. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, call on freephone 8007 2209.