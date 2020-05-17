Nescafé, on behalf of Nestlé Malta, has reconfirmed its sponsorship agreement of the LifeCycle Challenge, as LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation decided to postpone the coming cycling event to next year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions all over the globe.

Nestlé Malta will still be sustaining this 21st demanding challenge with its iconic coffee brand Nescafé as title sponsor. The sponsorship will be dedicated towards a new research programme on polycystic kidney disease at the University of Malta and towards Renal Unit Support Health Hub (R.U.S.H.).

Hence, as originally planned, Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2021 will still be taking LifeCyclists to two countries, Argentina and Chile, next year for a 2,000-kilometre ride to raise funds for kidney patients in our country.

LifeCycle founder Alan Curry said: “I believe that through adversity, we can still come out of this stronger. The strong partnership with Nestlé Malta increases our motivation to work even harder to benefit kidney patients and their families. Amid the COVID-19 scenario, the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation Committee has responsibly decided to postpone this year’s challenge by four months, in the hope that restrictions will be lifted so then we can travel to Argentina and Chile. Therefore, the committee agreed to move the challenge to February next year and have come up with the following tentative dates: February 21 to March 6, 2021.

“We are all well aware that it will be a huge issue to raise the money needed, however, during this COVID-19 period, we are working behind the scenes to generate new ideas to help raise the necessary funds. Awareness-raising campaigns like ours need to expand their reach to be effective in fulfilling our mission, as we depend on the generosity of the public to be able to do more and increasingly help more persons living with kidney failure.

“Also, just to show the determination of the group in doing the Argentina/Chile challenge, we had only one person out of the 40-person team who could not make it for February 2021. Saying that, another person from a previous challenge has immediately taken that person’s place, so we will still have incredibly strong participation.”

Nestlé’s coffee category business manager and corporate communications manager Charlene Ellul said: “We are reconfirming our support for the LifeCycle Challenge, which has always been perfectly in line with Nestlé’s objective, as we encourage people to have a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

“We understand the stark reality of social distancing, financial hiccups and restrictions, brought upon all of us by COVID-19, which especially hinder such events from raising money for those in need.

“Sponsoring the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge, therefore, will continue to be a great opportunity for us to demonstrate that we won’t be shackled by adversity as we will continue to help and care for our community. Our principles are built on values, and this is what we strongly believe LifeCycle is doing in its endeavour by offering respect to patients and their families. This is a sensible choice for us to reassure and reconfirm our contribution to such a noble, nation-wide act.”

Last February, LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation launched the campaign to raise funds that are much needed to support persons living with kidney failure. This was announced by LifeCycle chairperson Shirley Cefai during a press briefing at ChicPhysique Studio at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, in the presence of Ellul, Curry and participating LifeCyclists.

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, the only NGO raising money to support renal patients in Malta, works hand in hand with the Renal Unit medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta’s kidney disease research team through the University’s Research Trust (RIDT). Besides, LifeCycle Foundation generates awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

Donations for the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2021 can be made by Revolut on 99329101, by PayPal on this link: https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017. For updates and donations towards Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2021, log on www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/.