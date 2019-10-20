Consumers are invited to join Nestlé Collect Scheme, which has been reimagined and relaunched.

In collaboration with GreenPak, this dynamic initiative facili­tates the collection of Nestlé packaging from consumers for recycling. Joining the scheme gives consumers a chance to earn rewards while recycling packaging in a structured and regulated manner rather than let it all go to waste.

As of this relaunch, the Nestlé Collect Scheme is no longer limi­ted to 40 products from Nescafé alone. It has been widened to approximately 200 Nestlé items. So instead of only recycling coffee jars and the Dolce Gusto carton, more packaging is being collected, including tins, different types of cardboard and wrappers.

Among the Nestlé products whose packaging can now be swapped in exchange for points and rewards are KitKat, Yes! bars, Fitness, Ideal milk, MILO, Nesquik, and many more.

A list of exchangeable products is available upon creating a Nescafé Collect Scheme account – for which registration is free and could not be easier to complete.

Nestlé Malta is inviting its consumers to register online at www.nestle-collect.com, whereupon they will immediately receive 50 points to get started.

After purchasing and consuming Nestlé products, consumers are encouraged to take the empty packaging to the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija.

For each product that is part of the scheme, points will be awarded. The more points earned, the more rewards are given – from iconic gifts to an array of vouchers. Points can be boosted by inviting friends to sign up, and participants in the scheme can also access their points balance online – even from their smartphone.

Through this extended initiative and its collaboration with GreenPak, Nestlé Malta is rewarding consumer loyalty and expanding on its impressive annual recycling figure.

“It’s our duty to better the community we form a part of,” explains Alfred Borg, Nestlé Malta’s marketing and corporate communications manager. “We know that we share the same green goals as our consumers. So this is our way of rewarding loyal consumers in a meaningful way, while helping to keep the environment clean together.”

Through the Nestlé Collect Scheme, the company is reinforcing its commitment towards the local environment, promoting waste separation in Malta, and strengthening its corporate social responsibility.

In the longer term, Nestlé has already announced that it is committed to making all its products fully recyclable and/or reusable by 2025.

For more information, visit www.nestle-collect.com.