There’s nothing quite like waking up to the smell of coffee in the morning. But what if your coffee-drinking habit and your consuming of other Nestlé products could earn you rewards and help the environment at the same time? Find out how, using the newly-relaunched Nestlé Collect Scheme.

If your drink or snack of choice is a Nestlé product, it’s time to join the Nestlé Collect Scheme. In collaboration with GreenPak, this recently-relaunched initiative facilitates the collection of Nestlé packaging from consumers for recycling. Joining the scheme is your chance to earn rewards while recycling packaging in a structured and regulated manner – rather than have it all go to waste.

In 2018 alone, Nescafé and its loyal consumers recycled more than 433,000 jars and 300,000 carton boxes through the scheme. Consumers collected their empty Nescafé jars and exchanged them for vouchers and gifts at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija. In addition, the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Bonus Point Scheme gave coffee lovers the opportunity to exchange their Dolce Gusto carton boxes for coffee-related accessories and even Dolce Gusto machines.

This year, the Nestlé Collect Scheme is no longer limited to 40 products from Nescafé alone. It has been widened to approximately 200 Nestlé items. So instead of only recycling jars and one type of carton, more packaging is being collected, including tins, different types of cardboard, and wrappers.

Among the Nestlé products whose packaging you can now swap in exchange for points and rewards are KitKat, Yes! bars, Fitness, Ideal milk, MILO, Nesquik, and so much more. A list of exchangeable products is available upon creating a Nescafé Collect Scheme account – for which registration is free and couldn’t be easier.

To begin with, register online at www.nestle-collect.com, and you’ll immediately receive 50 points to get you started. Then, simply continue with your day-to-day routine of consuming Nestlé products. Take your empty packaging to the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija and, for each product that is part of the scheme, you’ll receive points. The more points you get, the more rewards you’ll receive – you could take home anything from iconic gifts to lots of vouchers. You can boost your points bank by inviting friends to sign up, and you can also access your points balance online – and even from your smartphone.

Through this extended initiative and its collaboration with GreenPak, Nestlé Malta is rewarding consumer loyalty and expanding on its impressive annual recycling figure. “It’s our duty to better the community we form a part of,” explains Alfred Borg, Nestlé’s Malta marketing and corporate communications manager. “We know that we share the same green goals as our consumers . So, this is our way of rewarding loyal consumers in a meaningful way while cleaning up our shared environment together.”

Through the Nestlé Collect scheme, the company is reinforcing its commitment towards the local environment, promoting waste separation in Malta, and strengthening its corporate social responsibility.

Moreover this is all part of a much larger goal. Longer term, Nestlé has already communicated that it is committed to making all their products fully recyclable and/or reusable by 2025.

For more information, visit www.nestle-collect.com.