One of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, Nestlé is on a constant mission to make the world a better place through small acts of kindness. Locally, Nestlé Malta has always been passionate and responsible towards the company’s core values by promoting and implementing several social and environmental initiatives.

As the climate crisis intensifies, Nestlé Malta has been at the forefront to support the planting of more trees. Earlier this year, the local company collaborated with local NGO Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, in planting a tree per employee at the Fort Rinella nature park in Kalkara. The idea behind this initiative is also to compensate for our CO2 footprint and support an environmental cause. The general public welcomed Nestlé Malta’s green initiative, after numerous calls for increased greenery around Malta and Gozo.

The locally-based global company Nestlé trusts that performing social responsibilities towards the environment is very helpful in attaining sustainable environmental development. Likewise, this particular initiative is in line with Nestlé’s worldwide goal to plant 200 million trees by 2030 and further confirms the company commitment to the communities it serves.

“Planting more trees may play a part in combating climate change. Unfortunately, global warming is making heat waves worse however trees help curb the negative effects of heat. Thanks to this green initiative, we are once again reaffirming our commitment to ensure that Nestlé Malta is environmentally responsible,” said Charlene Ellul, Corporate Communications Manager.

The planting of these trees forms part of Nestlé Malta’s regular corporate Christmas gift, for last year’s festive season. Moreover, this initiative is a way of promoting a more sustainable gift. The company believes that eco-friendly gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for someone and help reduce your impact on the environment at the same time.

Nestlé Malta’s environmental initiative with the planting of more than 100 trees in Kalkara, does not end there. They took on the preservation and care for these trees, to ensure that the future generation can enjoy the natural resources.