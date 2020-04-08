With Easter just a few days away, many people are feeling sad and frustrated that they cannot celebrate with their loved ones in the ways they are used to.

And while it is true that the plethora of religious events and subsequent celebrations won’t be able to go ahead in their traditional forms, there are still opportunities to spread much-needed joy at this critical time.

With this in mind, Nestlé Malta is finding ways to do exactly that, starting with a 50 per cent discount on all of their Easter eggs, including all Baci, Perugina, Kit Kat, Milkybar, Smarties and Aero.

“We understand that people may be feeling a little down or even lost at the moment,” said Giulia Sanlorenzo, Nestlé Malta’s human resources manager.

“It is understandable to feel that way when so much of what we are used to has changed.

Nestlé Malta’s HR manager Giulia Sanlorenzo working from home.

“Aside from our discount on all our Easter eggs, we are also making suggestions for how people can enjoy their time together at the moment. My own family is all over Europe, so we are making sure to get together regularly by doing exercise over video calls and spending time with our nephews. Of course it isn’t ideal, but keeping in contact at the moment is helping to keep our spirits high.”

Community has been very much at the heart of Nestlé Malta’s approach to the COVID-19 crisis in general. Much like Nestlé internationally, the company was ahead of the curve when it came to implementing safety measures across its operation.

Members of the Nestle team before the new measures came into place.

“From sales to deliveries, we have done everything possible to make our essential work as safe as possible for our team and consumers. This includes giving special protective equipment to all of our employees and enforcing hygiene roles – including regular hand washing, keeping a two-metre distance apart, and how to sneeze. We have also worked with all our partners to bring them into alignment with this too.”

On top of that, Nestlé Malta has offered alternative jobs to those team members whose roles were impacted by the crisis, so as to keep them busy and motivated. The company also gave all of its employees within the government’s vulnerable category 12 weeks of paid leave, ensuring that the burden wasn’t felt by them individually or by the government.

“As we carry on through this, it is important that every one of our staff knows how important they are – and we are even dropping off little Easter treats to those working from home. At the time like this, when everything has to be done online, our real-world connections have become more important than ever. We are taking the crisis as seriously as we can, so that we can all get back to work as soon as possible, stronger than ever.

“In the meantime, we would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our employees, partners and customers a very Happy Easter,” Sanlorenzo added.

All Nestlé Easter eggs are currently discounted by 50 per cent.

