Following the abrupt end to last season due to covid-19, the Malta Netball Association has announced its starting dates for the new season. The Open (Senior) League will begin with Division One on October 18, while Division Two is to start a week later, on October 25.

With a reshuffle in the committee and former association president Jose Borg stepping done due to personal reasons, the appointment of Nicole Borg – formerly the secretary-general – will inject a new approach to the new season.

The Netball Association had held various discussions with the European and International netball federations about the improvement of the local game through coaching.

