After over a year of patiently waiting, Netflix has finally given 13 Reasons Why viewers a trailer for the show’s much-anticipated season three.

13 Reasons Why began as an exploration of a high school student’s suicide but its scope has broadened since then, largely by exploring more deeply the secrets her classmates have also been keeping.

Going into season three, it appears viewers will have one question: Who killed Bryce Walker?

The trailer opens on a crime scene before shining a light on all the suspects who could have committed the murder. All the while, a British voiceover addresses Crestmont’s Deputy Inspector Standall.

“Here’s the thing about the kids at Liberty High, they’re connected by their secrets,” she says. “Connected and forever changed. The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation, anyone could have done this.”

The trailer, with its hyped-up music and dramatic lighting, feels like a major stylistic departure from the first season, which pitched itself as a dark, honest take on what high school is really like for teens.

The synopsis for season three reads: “Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.

"The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

Last month, 13 Reasons Why creators finally heeded expert advice and altered the season one scene in which Hannah kills herself. Originally, the drama’s writers stood by their choice to depict Hannah’s suicide in graphic detail—but the new version of the scene eliminates those visuals entirely.

13 reasons why poster 13 reasons why poster Hannah Baker 13 reasons why season 1 Hannah Baker and Clay Jensen

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help - often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement.

“As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”

Netflix has also renewed the series for a fourth and final season ahead of season three’s debut on August 23. As with previous seasons, this entry will have 13 episodes. The last outing for the series will include the core cast's graduation from Liberty High School.

Interactive mobile site

At the end of the trailer, viewers are directed to a mobile site, whokilledbrycewalker.com, where visitors are interviewed via video link by deputy Standall himself.

Interviewees have to relay information and answer his questions using their phone’s microphone, while their camera films them. The site does ask the user’s permission to access the video and microphone beforehand.

At the end of the exchange with Standall, the site asks users to pick which suspect – Zach, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Chloe or someone else – is guilty of murdering Bryce, each one unlocking an exclusive poster to share on social media for anyone that way inclined.

If you change your mind about who you originally pointed the finger at, you can return to the site and report more information to the police.