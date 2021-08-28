Netflix has revealed a first look at its new documentary on the life and career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

It’s the only documentary to be fully supported by the German’s family, and will include interviews with relatives, important figures in his motorsport career, and archive footage.

The clips show that ‘Schumacher’ will chart his progress from early karting races right through to winning at the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, it’s unlikely to offer any update on his condition. Schumacher has not been seen nor heard from since suffering a brain injury in a horrific skiing accident in 2013, with his family asking for privacy.

