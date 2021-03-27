The Netherlands secured their first win in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday by beating Latvia 2-0 in Amsterdam, but Turkey took control of Group G with an impressive victory over Norway.

Turkey, who beat the Dutch 4-2 on Thursday, made it two wins from two games as they cruised past Erling Braut Haaland’s Norway in a match played in Malaga, Spain.

Montenegro also have six points from two outings after following their success against Latvia with a 4-1 home win over Gibraltar.

