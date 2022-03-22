Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has tested positive for Covid after experiencing symptoms, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.
The KNVB did not say if the 70-year-old would be able to take his place on the bench for the Netherlands’ friendly against Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.
A spokesperson told the Dutch press agency ANP that Van Gaal had a “cold and continued to display symptoms”.
