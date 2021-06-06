The Netherlands completed their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday with a 3-0 over Georgia which showed why they are tipped to go deep in this summer’s delayed tournament.

Frank de Boer’s Dutch team will be aiming to make a big impression at their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup and play all their Group C matches with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in Amsterdam.

They took the lead in the 10th minute through a Memphis Depay penalty and the Lyon forward was unlucky not to double his tally six minutes later, with Giorgi Loria pulling off a marvellous save to deny him.

