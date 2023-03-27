Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake scored twice in a little over half an hour as the Netherlands eased past 10-men Gibraltar, 200th in the FIFA rankings in Rotterdam.
Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the first half with a towering header before veteran Liam Walker was shown a red card the other side of the break.
The Netherlands lost in a mismatch with France on Friday in their opening Group B game.
More details in SportsDesk.
