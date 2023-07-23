Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal as 2019 runners-up the Netherlands beat debutants Portugal 1-0 in their opening game at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Van der Gragt’s early header was given following a VAR check after initially being disallowed for offside and the Dutch held on in a Group E contest played under a closed roof in Dunedin.

The win sets the Netherlands up nicely for a mouthwatering showdown on Thursday with holders the United States, who beat them 2-0 in the final in France four years ago.

More details on SportsDesk

