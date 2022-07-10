Holders the Netherlands needed a second half fightback to avoid a losing start to their Euro 2022 defence as Jill Roord’s strike salvaged a 1-1 draw with Sweden in Sheffield.

Sweden were looking to exact revenge for their World Cup semi-final exit to the Dutch three years ago and took a deserved led at half-time through Jonna Andersson’s calm finish.

The Netherlands rallied thanks to Roord’s finish early in the second half, but neither side could find a winner in front of another record crowd for a group stage match not involving the host nation at a women’s European Championship of 21,342.

A match hyped as one of the biggest clashes of the group stages, got off to a slow start as Sweden suffocated the supply line to the Netherlands’ star strike force of Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Mertens.

The Dutch were also hit by the loss of goalkeeper and captain Sari Van Veenendaal to injury early, but her understudy Daphne Van Domselaar shone on just her second international appearance.

