Ronald Koeman's Netherlands moved three points clear at the top of Group C ahead of Germany with a nervy 2-1 win over Belarus in Minsk.

The Dutch also lead third-placed Northern Ireland by three points after beating Michael O'Neill's side 3-1 on Thursday.

Germany visit Estonia later, but cannot usurp the Netherlands at the top of the group due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Wijnaldum headed the away team in front in the 32nd minute, shortly after Denis Laptev had spurned a golden chance to give Belarus a shock lead.

The Liverpool midfielder doubled the advantage before the break with a wonderful 25-yard strike into the top corner, and although Stanislav Dragun gave Belarus hope early in the second half, the Netherlands held on with relative comfort.

"We have to do better than we did in the second half, although in the end we had things under control," Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk told television channel NOS.

"We are now very close to qualifying for the finals, and ultimately that's what counts."

Victory in Belfast over the Northern Irish next month would secure the Oranje a first appearance at a major tournament since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.