NETHERLANDS 13

MALTA 9

(1-1, 4-2, 4-1, 4-5)

Malta finished their commitments in 10th place in this year’s LEN Under-19 European Championships after a loss against the Netherlands in Podgorica on Saturday.

Coach Anthony Farrugia and his clan were facing the Dutch for the second time in the tournament after having lost to the side 8-7 in the group stages earlier on in the week. However, they could get revenge as the Dutch produced a strong performance, Malta unable to catch up despite a late fourth quarter surge.

Malta opened proceedings 90 seconds into the game when Sam Gialanze fired into the bottom corner from the left.

It was a particularly defensive start to the game for both sides as players resorted to trying their luck with long-distance shots.

Read the full report here...