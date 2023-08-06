The Netherlands set up a heavyweight Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain after ending South Africa’s historic run with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

But the 2019 runners-up suffered some anxious moments in front of 40,000 in Sydney and had goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to thank for keeping the African champions at bay in the first half.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team ranked 45 places below them and featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to give the Dutch a second.

