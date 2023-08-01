The Netherlands powered into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as group winners ahead of holders the United States with a 7-0 demolition of Vietnam on Tuesday.

Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice in the biggest win yet at the Women’s World Cup, eclipsing Germany’s 6-0 thumping of Morocco.

A crowd of 8,215 were treated to the Dutch goal bonanza in Dunedin. 

In the build-up, Dutch coach Andries Jonker said he wanted the 2019 finalists to finish top of the group in order to stay clear in the last 16 of Group G leaders Sweden, who routed Italy 5-0 at the weekend.

