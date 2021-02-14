Pedro Neto’s superb strike fired Wolves’ fightback as they came from behind to win 2-1 at slumping Southampton, while Premier League title-chasers Manchester United prepare to face West Bromwich Albion later on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to celebrate in his 100th Premier League game as Wolves boss thanks to their spirited second-half fightback at St Mary’s.

Danny Ings put Southampton ahead before the interval, but Ruben Neves equalised with a penalty before Neto bagged his first goal in 14 appearances in all competitions with an eye-catching solo effort.

