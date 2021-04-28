Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to punch their playoff ticket on Tuesday with a 116-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets overturned a six-point deficit with just under 10 minutes remaining in the final quarter to pull away for a win which leaves them on top of the conference with 42 wins and 20 defeats.

Durant finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Irving ended with nine points on a night when seven Brooklyn players posted double-digit points totals.

Jeff Green led the Brooklyn scoring with 22 points while Blake Griffin delivered another solid performance with 17 points from 22 minutes on court. Joe Harris had 16 points while Landry Shamet had 14 off the bench.

