Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will remain sidelined through the NBA All-Star break with a left hamstring strain, the team said Friday.

Durant has missed six games with the injury, the Nets originally saying on February 14 that he would be sidelined for at least two.

Coach Steve Nash had predicted this week that he would return before the All-Star break begins on March 5, but an MRI exam prompted them to revise his return timeline.

“The latest images provided a clearer picture of the hamstring and while we are confident that Durant will return at full strength, this extra recovery time will allow him to perform at the level at which he has been playing this season once he returns,” the Nets said in a statement.

