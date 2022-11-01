Kevin Durant scored 36 points on a milestone night Monday to help the Brooklyn Nets fend off the Indiana Pacers 116-109 – claiming a badly needed second win of the NBA season.

As the Nets ended a four-game slide, the Milwaukee Bucks remained the only unbeaten team in the league, improving to 6-0 with a hard-fought 110-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks, led by 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, were up by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but were pushed to the wire by the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham, who led Detroit with 27 points, was off-target twice in the final minute — with the Bucks’ lead down to three – and two free throws from Milwaukee center Brook Lopez proved to be enough.

Lopez finished with 24 points and Jrue Holiday added a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who play the Pistons again on Wednesday.

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 19 for the Nets, who led by as many as 24 points but were tied at 100-100 with 6:54 to play.

“We stayed poised,” Durant said in an on-court post-game interview. “They threw a lot of junk in the game, running and jumping us at halfcourt, pressuring us, trying to speed the game up.

“I think we took our time, guys made shots down the stretch, got stops as well.”

