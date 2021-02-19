James Harden scored 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets blew away a depleted Los Angeles Lakers in a one-sided showdown between the Eastern and Western Conference heavyweights on Thursday.

With Kevin Durant sidelined with a hamstring strain, Harden shouldered the offensive burden as the Nets extended their winning streak to five games with a 109-98 victory at the Staples Center.

Harden added 11 assists and five rebounds while power forward Joe Harris added 21 points after making six of seven three-point attempts.

Kyrie Irving, returning after missing Tuesday’s win over Phoenix with back stiffness, finished with 16 points as the Nets notched up their fourth straight win on the road.

The Lakers scoring was led by LeBron James with 32 points. James’s scoring display saw him tick off another statistical milestone, with the 36-year-old passing 35,000 career points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta