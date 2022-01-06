Star Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving scored 22 points in an NBA season debut delayed by his unvaccinated status, helping the Nets rally for a 129-121 victory over the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday.

Irving’s first appearance was just one highlight on a night that featured the Dallas Mavericks’ 99-82 triumph over the league-leading Golden State Warriors.

The victory in Dallas set the scene perfectly for a post-game ceremony to retire the jersey No. 41 of Mavericks franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki.

