Outdoor Artists, a non-profit organisation catering for the cultural sector, is organising a series of networking events at the Beer Cave, Castille Square, Val-letta, until July.

Throughout these events, professional guest speakers are invited to deliver a talk about practical solutions to common situations faced by artists.

These talks include (but are not be limited to) the processes of book publishing, how to pre-pare oneself before a performance and how one can make better use of online marketing.

Meanwhile, NGO representatives and artists of all ages, gender and abilities are welcome to join in an open-mic activity happening during the same events. Artists are, therefore, invited to bring with them their portfolios, publications and musical instruments.

The event aims for artists to create connections, share ideas and hopefully have the possibility to create something together.

This project is made possible through the grants awarded by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) through the Small Initiatives Scheme.

The next event is taking place tomorrow, followed by others on March 25, April 22, May 20, June 17 and July 1. It is open to everyone and admission is free. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odasmalta/