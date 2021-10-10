Germany captain Manuel Neuer, who missed Friday’s game against Romania, will be back for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia, according to coach Hansi Flick.

“Manu trained normally and has no issue, I’m certain he’ll be fine and will be able to play,” said Flick.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took the place of Neuer in the 2-1 win over Romania in Hamburg.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.