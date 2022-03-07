Manuel Neuer, who underwent knee surgery in early February, will return to the Bayern lineup for the Champions League game against RB Salzburg, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday.

Bayern host the Austrians in a round of 16 game on Tuesday with the tie locked at 1-1.

Nagelsmann said Bayern would still be without injured midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka, and young Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, who had heart inflammation following a bout of Covid.

