Malta’s neutrality cannot allow injustice, arrogance, and war. This would not be neutrality but complicity, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said in his homily on Sunday, as Malta joined other Commonwealth states in celebrating Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day has been observed in Commonwealth states since the end of the First World War to honour members of armed forces who died in the line of duty.

Scicluna paid tribute to the thousands of people who had been sent to war, those who had been used by people in power in their game which created orphans, widows, and destruction.

This, he said, was still happening to date.

Mass was preceded by a Guard of Honour outside St John’s Co-Cathedral, inspected by President George Vella, and followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Floriana.