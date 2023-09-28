Manuela Tesse could not be happier after seeing her Malta women’s national team clinch maximum points after the opening two games from the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Tasked with the objective of clinching League B promotion, the Maltese side – who are the best-ranked team amongst their opponents – are already in the driving seat after beating Latvia and Moldova.

The Maltese selection lead the standings with six points, three more than Latvia and Andorra with the latter set to face Tesse’s side twice during the October international window.

