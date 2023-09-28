Manuela Tesse could not be happier after seeing her Malta women’s national team clinch maximum points after the opening two games from the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Tasked with the objective of clinching League B promotion, the Maltese side – who are the best-ranked team amongst their opponents – are already in the driving seat after beating Latvia and Moldova.

The Maltese selection lead the standings with six points, three more than Latvia and Andorra with the latter set to face Tesse’s side twice during the October international window.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.