Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the spirit Manchester United displayed in coming back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League group match on Wednesday is part of their DNA.

Victory eased the pressure slightly on United’s Norwegian manager after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Ahead of this weekend’s games they are five points off leaders Chelsea and face a daunting clash on Sunday with in-form Liverpool.

Liverpool, the only unbeaten side in the league, could stretch their advantage over United to seven points if they win.

