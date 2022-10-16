Mass was led at the Bidnija church by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Human dignity does not rely on the will of those who govern, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Sunday during mass in Bidnija five years after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Family and friends of the slain journalists were joined, among others, by politicians and anti-mafia activist Maria Falcone, the sister of assassinated Italian magistrate Giovanni Falcone.

In reciting the penitential act at the beginning of mass, Scicluna asked for forgiveness for when one remained comfortably silent in the face of injustice.

Delivering his homily, Scicluna warned that human dignity was not up to legislation, the Constitution, or the will of those who govern. Human dignity, he said, was not granted by the state, but by God.

He referred to a parable by Jesus about a judge who did not fear God or care about anyone else. In his same city lived a widow who was in search of justice. The judge was not initially bothered by her requests but took action when she persisted.

“This should encourage us to continue pursuing justice and not give up. We need to learn from the perseverance and bravery of this widow,” he said.

Daphne Caruana Galizia's parents. Photo: Jonathan Borg

In his concluding remarks, Scicluna referred to an interview with one of the people who pleaded guilty to murdering Caruana Galizia and who had referred to the murder as “business as usual”.

An interview with a Reuters journalist provided a chilling window into the cold-blooded nature of the two brothers.

One of Daphne's sons places his hand of that of his grandmother Rose during Mass commemorating the fifth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination. Photo: Jonathan Borg

George Degiorgio had said: “For me it was business. Business as usual.” He had added he would have asked for €10 million - rather than €150,000 - had he known who Caruana Galizia was.

On Sunday Scicluna told the congregation: "We are here today, all of us, from whichever political adherence – and allow me to speak clearly – to manifestly state that the murder of human beings will never ever be business as usual!"

Bidnija memorial on Sunday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg