Heart and a never-say-die attitude are the hallmarks of Gżira United’s stunning run in this season’s UEFA Conference League, according to coach Darren Abdilla.

The coach admitted that he is running out of superlatives to describe his team’s stunning qualification to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on Wednesday.

Heading into the second leg in Luxembourg with a two-goal lead over Dudelange, the Maltese Premier League side tried to administer their advantage in the away tie.

With ten minutes to go, it looked as though Gżira United were set for a pristine qualification as they trailed Dudelange 1-0.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com