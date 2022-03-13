Inter Miami coach Phil Neville called out star striker Gonzalo Higuaín after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC left David Beckham’s club on one point from three matches.

With two losses and a draw in the young Major League Soccer campaign after the home defeat, Inter Miami must have clutch efforts, Neville said, from the 34-year-old Argentine forward.

“For us to be successful, he has to perform in these moments for this team,” Neville said. “That’s the challenge.

“For me, and I’m really strong on this, his role hasn’t changed. He is the one that is our best finisher. He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period.”

