Off-Road racing driver and member of the All-Wheel Drive Club Neville Ciantar and his son Lee are currently on their way back to Malta from Portugal after they competed in this year’s edition of the King of Portugal Off-Road event between October 15 and 17.

The Maltese duo produced a very strong performance to finish second overall.

On Friday, Neville and Lee Ciantar, forming Nusu Offroad Team Malta, placed 14th out of 28 unlimited class racers.

On Saturday morning, the Maltese drivers had to do four laps of 44km, each managing to climb up the rank from 14th to fifth place.

