Off-Road racing driver and member of the All-Wheel Drive Club Neville Ciantar is again in Portugal to compete in this year’s edition of the King Of Portugal Off-Road event happening between Saturday and Sunday 17th.

The King of Portugal started in 2013 and is one of the biggest and toughest off-road races globally and growing every year. Participants get challenged to go through different circuits on the two main days of the event, a certain number of times, depending on the class they are competing in, in the shortest time possible.

The race is a real test for the vehicles, a test of engines, a test of tires, a test of transmissions, a test of drivers, a test of dexterity, speed, calculation, and intelligence.

