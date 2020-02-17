Controversial former government official Neville Gafà will be among the witnesses to testify before the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday.

It was initially uncertain whether Mr Gafà, who worked in the Office of the Prime Minister, would testify as media reports suggested that he had not been formally notified of the proceedings.

However, when contacted on Monday morning, he confirmed that he was going to appear as a witness and was “more than willing to answer all and any questions”.

Among other things, the Caruana Galizia family have accused Mr Gafà of stalking the late journalist on the day before she was murdered in a car bomb in October 2017.

The inquiry has been set up to establish whether the State could have prevented her killing.

It followed a report on the state of the rule of law in Malta published in June by the Council of Europe.

Monday’s sitting will also hear testimony from government communications chief Matthew Carbone and OPM staffer Josef Caruana.

Times of Malta will be live blogging proceedings from 2pm.