Inter Miami coach Phil Neville believes David Beckham’s son Romeo has the potential to forge a career in professional football following his debut in Florida.

Romeo Beckham played in his first professional game on Sunday after starting for Inter Miami’s sister team Fort Lauderdale CF.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC and impressed Inter Miami boss Neville despite having only 19 touches in the match.

“I thought he did really well,” said Neville on Monday.

