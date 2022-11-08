Inter Miami said Monday that head coach Phil Neville will return to lead the Major League Soccer team in 2023 after agreeing terms on a contract extension.

Inter said in a statement that the former England, Manchester United and Everton player was the right choice to lead the David Beckham-owned team after taking Miami to the MLS Cup playoffs this season.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Phil and build on the foundation put in place this year,” Inter sporting director Chris Henderson said.

