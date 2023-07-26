Nevin Portelli has agreed terms to join Italian Serie D side Legnano, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been plying his trade in Italy for the past 12 months.

In fact, Portelli decided to leave Gżira United last summer and agreed to join Audace 1919.

He spent six months at the club before moving to SPQV Velletri during the January transfer window.

Now the former Birkirkara and Tarxien player is on the move again as sources have told the Times of Malta that he has reached a deal to sign for Legnano.

