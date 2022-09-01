Nevin Portelli is set to continue his career in Italy as the lateral defender is set to join Italian side Audace Genazzano ASD, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Portelli is on the books of Gżira United but has struggled for first-team football in recent months and has decided to seek a new challenge away from our shores.

The young wing back is expected to travel to Italy next week to undergo a medical and sign his contract with the Rome-based club.

Audace has high ambitions for the new season and are keen to win the Eccelenza championship this season.

Portelli came through the youth ranks of Pembroke Athleta before he moved to Tarxien Rainbows where he spent one season.

