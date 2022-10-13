A new €1.5 million fund to enable newly developed technology make it to the market was launched on Thursday.

The ‘Go to Market’ fund was first announced in Budget 2022 and is aimed at helping start-ups and innovators cut through red tape and finalise their products to be able to place them on the market.

The fund is being operated by the Malta Council for Science and Technology together with the Malta Development Bank and forms part of the FUSION national fund which helps finance research and innovation.

The scheme is split into two tranches; the Accelerator Programme, which provides financial assistance to help validate products and get them onto consumer shelves; and the Loan Assistance Programme which helps start-ups cut through red tape and overcome banking obstacles.

Announcing the fund, Education Minister Clifton Grima said the fund was another budget measure that was being implemented and that it was a big step towards helping new technology make it to the market.

More information is available from the Malta Council for Science and Technology.