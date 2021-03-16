The government will be building a new breakwater instead of the current one at Buġibba, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Tuesday.

He said the project, by Infrastructure Malta, will be carried out in the context of government efforts to improve connectivity, which recently also saw plans for the introduction of a fast ferry service to Gozo in the coming months. The government would also like to see the ferry services around Valletta and Cottonera extended to other areas.

The rebuilding of the Buġibba breakwater, he said, will include better ferry landing facilities and a passenger terminal.

The minister also pointed to similar works being handled in Valletta Marsamxett, Sliema and Cottonera.

The new Buġibba breakwater will be 180 metres long along with a 37 metres quay adjoining it.