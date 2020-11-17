Valletta’s largest hotel is scheduled to open next month. Situated within the landmark Embassy building, the 81-room, four-star superior hotel will offer elegant and stylish rooms and facilities.

The hotel stands on the site where one of the first hotels in Malta welcomed guests in the 1800s. The location is as strategically important now as it was then, between the quaint yet vibrant Strait Street and the most important avenue in the capital city, Republic Street.

The Embassy Valletta Hotel captures the essence of the city with its design details and architectural elements. The spacious, comfortable and elegant guestrooms include a selection of deluxe rooms and family suites, together with superior rooms that boast breathtaking views over the city or the Marsamxett Harbour.

A sumptuous breakfast will be served on The Roof Deck, where guests get to savour unexpected panoramic views stretching to Mdina and beyond. The rooftop infinity pool is heated in the cooler months to be enjoyed at any time of the year.

The Roof Deck is also geared to offer magical sunsets, where one can enjoy an aperitivo with friends and colleagues after a busy day.

The heart of the hotel will be The Courtyard, an elegant, bright and comfortable space where tantalising cocktails, afternoon teas and light culinary delights will be served. The Embassy Valletta Hotel also features exceptional conference facilities, a fitness room and a couples’ therapy room.

The hotel management has also embarked on an initiative that will support the Valletta local council in making the city greener.

Hubert Debono, general manager of the Embassy Valletta Hotel, said: “We are dedicated to help improve Valletta’s environment and integrate a corporate social responsibility programme to see Malta’s capital city be better than ever. It is our mission to leave a positive impact on our visitors, employees, local community, and even on the local businesses”.

The hotel is committed to offer a holistic Valletta experience to all its visitors. Between December and January, a selection of immersive experiential packages are being proposed. These are aimed for local couples and families willing to explore Valletta’s gems from a different perspective.

More information about the hotel and the packages it is offering is available on www.embassyvallettahotel.com.