An active mobility route for pedestrians and cyclists wanting to get from Luqa to the airport is “dangerous” and “confusing”, according to a mobility NGO, but Infrastructure Malta says the route is temporary until the project is completed.

The route posted on Infrastructure Malta’s Facebook page two weeks ago included crossings that had yet to be marked, sharp turns and a narrow pavement partially blocked by a prickly pear tree.

Since the Luqa junction project is still a construction site, the agency said it recently published a social media notification showing pedestrians and micro-mobility users the safest route when travelling from Luqa centre towards the airport.

The Luqa junction project features a new segregated shared mobility path along Triq il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road towards L-Avjazzjoni Avenue. The route recommends using Triq il-Gudja, which connects Luqa to the Gudja bypass, a pavement alongside Dawret-il Gudja and crossings in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, passing under the new flyovers.

“This segregated path will offer a shorter, more direct and safer pedestrian/cycle route when travelling from the Luqa centre towards the airport,” the agency said.

Paolo Cassar Manghi from NGO Rota rode along the route on Wednesday, pointing out “shortcomings”.

Triq il-Gudja is still a one-way road towards Gudja, making it an unusable cycling route to Luqa, Manghi said. Cyclists then must ride up the narrow pavement alongside the Gudja bypass as barriers make it exceedingly difficult to cross.

That pavement has potholes, steep ramps and a prickly pear tree jotting out into the path.

Video: Paolo Cassar Manghi/Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Two zebra crossings through Vjal L-Avjazzjoni were not marked when the route opened, meaning that motorists are unaware that pedestrians might be crossing.

“No one gives way,” Cassar Manghi said in a video documenting his ride along the route.

The zebra crossings have since been marked.

A ramp is also positioned at a sharp angle. If cyclists fail to notice it, they could fall down three steps, he added.

He said safe crossings should be installed across the airport roundabout and between Luqa and Bir Miftuħ. There should also be a redesign of Dawret il-Gudja similar to Triq id-Difiża Ċivili in Mosta.

Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, which links Mosta to Naxxar and was rebuilt recently, features a continuous pedestrian footpath and a segregated cycle lane.

The Gudja-Luqa road should also be redesigned into a partially one-way road towards Luqa and include a footpath and cycle lane, the Rota secretary said.

Crossings along Vjal L-Avjazzjoni are yet to be painted.

Infrastructure Malta said that both the Luqa and airport junction projects “included active mobility routes for better pedestrian, cycling and micro-mobility access from Qormi and Luqa centre towards the airport, Gudja and Kirkop tunnels”.

“Both projects include safer, wider shared pedestrian and cycle pathways, most of which were practically non-existent in the previous set-up.”

Final line markings are set to be done soon, the agency said.

Rota also complained that barriers in the Gudja bypass have also blocked a direct pedestrian and cycling route between Gudja and Luqa.

Infrastructure Malta said the barrier along the Gudja bypass was installed as a safety precaution.

“In Dawret il-Gudja road, the agency ordered its contractor to place barriers along the road's exit. This was done in a precautionary and safe manner to avoid major accidents, as it was used for an extended period in a two-lane configuration.”

Correction July 15, 2023: A previous version stated that two zebra crossings on the route are unmarked. They were unmarked when the route opened but have since been delineated.